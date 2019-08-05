Home States Tamil Nadu

How attempt to cover-up a girl’s murder failed...

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A day after a 29-year-old man from Dharapuram confessed to murdering a 19-year-old girl from Vedachandur in Dindigul, the carcass of a dog he had killed and buried in the girl’s initial burial spot was found. The carcass was found in a decomposed state in the house of the suspect — Bharat. The Dharapuram police have now posted personnel the house to keep the family from tampering with the evidence.

Bharath had reportedly beat Mutharasi (19) nearly to death near Nallathangal dam and force-fed her poisonous tablets, which killed her. He then buried her near his house. When his family got wind of this, they cleaned up after him by exhuming the body and burning it. To throw off any suspicion, they buried a dead dog in the place where her body had lain.

The Vedachandur police on Saturday arrested Bharath, his mother Lakshimi and friend Kumar. They are on the lookout for Bharath’s father Kanagaraj, and relatives Kumarasamy and Subramani. 
According to the police, Mutharasi met Bharath — a van driver —when she was staying at her relative’s house at Veerachimangalam village near Dharapurm. The two fell in love and kept the relationship alive even after she returned to her village in Vedachandur. 

Then, Mutharasi got to know that he was planning to marry another woman. While she urged him to marry her, he reportedly wanted to keep her from causing him trouble. Hence, he decided to kill her, the police said after hearing his confession. It was on May 14 that Mutharasi went missing; the same day, Bharath’s wedding was held too. 

