Home States Tamil Nadu

Pay Rs 26.45 lakh to kin of accident victim: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal

The tribunal directed Reliance General Insurance Company to pay the compensation.

Published: 05th August 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly three years after the death of a 23-year-old in a lorry accident, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed a private insurance firm to provide a compensation of Rs 26.45 lakh to the parents of the deceased. 

A Balakrishnan and B Rajeswari, parents of the deceased, submitted before the tribunal that their son, Hari, who was working as a driver in a private company, was riding pillion on a friend’s motorcycle in August 2016, when a tanker lorry hit the bike from the rear near RK Nagar police station here. Hari died on the way to the hospital. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Denying the allegations, counsel for the insurance firm submitted that the motorcycle rider did not  follow the rules resulting in the tragedy. The claim should be dismissed.

The tribunal, presided by S Umamaheswari, observed that the accident occurred only due to the rash driving and negligence of the tanker lorry driver. The tribunal directed Reliance General Insurance Company to pay the compensation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motor Accident Claims Tribunal
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp