Pay Rs 26.45 lakh to kin of accident victim: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly three years after the death of a 23-year-old in a lorry accident, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed a private insurance firm to provide a compensation of Rs 26.45 lakh to the parents of the deceased.

A Balakrishnan and B Rajeswari, parents of the deceased, submitted before the tribunal that their son, Hari, who was working as a driver in a private company, was riding pillion on a friend’s motorcycle in August 2016, when a tanker lorry hit the bike from the rear near RK Nagar police station here. Hari died on the way to the hospital. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Denying the allegations, counsel for the insurance firm submitted that the motorcycle rider did not follow the rules resulting in the tragedy. The claim should be dismissed.

The tribunal, presided by S Umamaheswari, observed that the accident occurred only due to the rash driving and negligence of the tanker lorry driver. The tribunal directed Reliance General Insurance Company to pay the compensation.