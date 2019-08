By Express News Service

MADURAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi on Sunday visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple here.

He was accompanied by former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and AIADMK leader M Thambi Durai. He offered prayers at Amman Sanidhi and Swami Sanidhi.

The temple authorities explained the history of the temple to Pankaj. He spent a few minutes at the temple tank (Portamarai Kulam) and interacted with devotees. Security was increased for his visit.