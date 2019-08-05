Home States Tamil Nadu

Reports of TN returning Central funds false: Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chief Minister Palaniswami says his government never sent back funds received from the Central government

Published: 05th August 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating various projects in Salem on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM: Taking a leaf out of the Union government’s Namami Gange Project, the State would embark on an ambitious drive to clean up four rivers — Bhavani, Vaigai, Amaravathi and Thamirabarani — and supply protected clean drinking water to the residents. This announcement was by the chief minister, who was in the town to inaugurate the 36th Government Exhibition at Corporation Ground near New Bus Stand on Sunday. 

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister listed out the various development schemes the present dispensation had taken up in line with the vision of party stalwarts — Dr M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. 

Stating that his government was into an administrative overdrive, he scotched reports published by some newspapers, claiming the Tamil Nadu government had returned Rs 3,600 crore to the Centre. “This is wrong news. In 2017-18 financial year, the Centre sanctioned Rs 1,516.12 crore based on the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission for panchayats. However, the Centre released only `758.06 crore in the first phase and there was no fund flow in the second phase. The pending amount was treated as savings by the State government. Meanwhile, owing to the steps taken by the State government in 2018-19, the Centre released the arrears. The State government has never sent back funds received from the Centre,” the chief minister added. 

Explaining the history and relevance of Government Exhibitions, he said the first-ever such exhibition was inaugurated by MG Ramachandran in Salem in 1978. Since then, 204 government exhibitions have been conducted in various districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Namami Gange Project rivers Edappadi K. Palaniswami
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp