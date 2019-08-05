Villagers carry election equipment uphill through unfriendly terrain

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A few villagers were employed by the district administration to shoulder the humongous task of carrying the electronic voting machines (EVMs), Voters Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) and other paraphernalia for around five kilometres uphill by foot through unfriendly and unmotorable terrain to reach Nekkanamalai, where a polling booth has been set up for the locals to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha election for Vellore constituency.

As Vellore is going to poll on Monday, the EVMs, VVPATs and other election-related equipment were sent to the booths from respective taluk offices from all six assembly constituencies -- Vellore, Anaicut, Gudiyattam, K V Kuppam, Ambur and Vaniyambadi -- on Sunday.

The villagers carried the equipment through the forest amidst tight security. A team of election officials, Tamil Nadu police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel provided security to the election officials and the locals carrying the equipment. Since the route to Nekkanamalai, which comes under Vaniyambadi assembly constituency, is unmotorable, the locals travel by foot or two-wheelers to visit the nearest towns for trade and personal works.

There are 501 voters comprising 252 male voters and 249 female voters in Nekkanamalai and the surrounding hamlets on the hill.

6000 cops pressed into service for bandobust

Vellore: As many as 6,000 police personnel, including Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF), have been deployed for poll duty. North Zone IG P Nagarajan and Vellore Range DIG N Kamini are overseeing the security arrangements. Apart from Vellore SP Pravesh Kumar, two SPs-MR Sibi Chakaravarthy (Tiruvannamalai) and S Jayakumar (Villupuram)-have been assigned for polling day bandobust. According to Pravesh Kumar, “A contingent of 6,000 police personnel, including local police, Tamil Nadu Special Police, CAPF and Home Guard, have been deployed for polling day security arrangements.

82 poll code violation cases, seizure of Rs 2.2 crore

Vellore: The police have registered 82 cases on poll code violations in the constituency so far. Ever since the election announcement was made, the flying squads and static surveillance teams have seized a total cash amount of Rs 2.26 crore and gold worth Rs 89.41 lakh. As many as 28 candidates are seeking the mandate in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency consisting of six Assembly segments- Anaikattu, Vellore, KV Kuppam, Gudiyatham, Ambur and Vaniyambadi. To help people with disability voters cast their votes without hassles, the district administration has provided 689 wheelchairs to all polling locations.