Health dept, TNPCB to inspect bio-medical waste management: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the secretaries of the State Health department and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to make periodical inspections once in two months, of all the medical institutions to check the implementation of bio-medical waste management Rules, 1989, as amended in 2016.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad gave the direction on Monday, when a PIL petition from Dr J Umarani, who worked as a professor in Madras Medical College and Kilpauk Medical College, came up for hearing on Monday.