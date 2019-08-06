In the high court

Home States Tamil Nadu

The charge against him was that he had indulged in corrupt activities such as distribution of cash, running to several crores of rupees, to the voters.

Govt lawyers told to examine temple tank
Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed Special Government Pleader M Maharajan and Assistant Government Pleader  M Karthikeyan to visit the tank attached to Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram and examine whether it required cleaning, desilting and deepening, and file a report by August 8.

Notice on plea challenging Raveendranath’s election
Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered notice on a petition challenging the election of O P Raveendranath Kumar of the AIADMK from Theni parliamentary constituency in the elections held on April 18 this year. Justice M S Ramesh issued the notice to Raveendranath and the Election Commsission on Monday. Milani, a voter in the constituency, filed the petition to declare the election of the son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, as null and void, in the first week of July. Raveendranath’s immediate rival was former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan. While the former secured 4,99,345 votes, the latter obtained 4,23,035 votes. Raveendranath was declared elected with a margin of 76,319 votes. The charge against him was that he had indulged in corrupt activities such as distribution of cash, running to several crores of rupees, to the voters.

