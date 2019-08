Mumbai rains: List of trains from Tamil Nadu and Kerala that will be hit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rainfall and water logging in Mumbai, railways has made changes in the operation of train services.

According to a press statement, the Mumbai CST – Nagercoil Express, Mumbai CST - Chennai express and Ahmedabad - Chennai bi-weekly express have been cancelled on Wednesday.

Earlier, Train No. 12223 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Ernakulam Duronto express, Train No. 22113 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kochuveli bi-weekly express and Train No. 11021 Dadar – Tirunelveli tri-weekly express had been cancelled on Tuesday.

Partial cancellation:

Similarly, Mumbai CST - Kanniyakumari Express has been partially cancelled between Mumbai CST and Solapur on Monday. The train operated from Solapur to Kanniyakumari.

The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Coimbatore Kulra Express is also partially canceled between Mumbai CST and Pune. The train left to Coimbatore from Pune, said the statement.

The Tirunelveli - Dadar express scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 3 pm on Monday left Tirunelveli 5 pm on Tuesday and will be terminated at Pune.



Diversion:

Train no: 16351 Mumbai CST – Nagercoil express which left Mumbai on Tuesday has been diverted to run via Kalyan – Igatpuri – Aurangabad – Parbani – Bidar – Kalaburagi.

Train No. 22654 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram weekly superfast express which left Hazrat Nizamuddin on Monday has been diverted to run via Agra Cantonment– Bhopal –Bhusaval– Manmad – Pune.

Train No.16337 Okha – Ernakulam express which left Okha on Monday has been diverted to run via Vadodara – Godhra – Ratlam – Bhoopal – Itarsi – Khandwa – Bhusaval – Kalyan – Panvel.

Train No.11041 Mumbai CST - Chennai express left Mumbai CST on Tuesday and has been diverted to run via Kalyan – Igatpuri -Manmad – Dadar.

Train No.22920 Ahmedabad - Chennai Humsafar Express which left Ahmedabad on Monday is to run via Surat – Udhna – Jalgaon – Bhusaval – Wardha – Balharshah, said Southern railways.