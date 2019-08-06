Probe ordered into PwD players selection

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed B Maheswari, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities to hold an enquiry into the allegations raised against Dr J Paul Devasagayam, area director of Special Olympics Bharat, with regard to selection of players made during 2018.

A division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and C V Karthikeyan gave the directive on Monday when the PIL petition from C K Manoranjani of Choolaimedu praying for a direction to the Union Sports Ministry and the Chief Executive Officer of the Special Olympics Bharat in New Delhi to frame rules, regulations and guidelines for selection and training of the intellectually disabled for each category of sports and their participation in the sport events and make it available in their official website and newspapers.

The petitioner alleged that the selection process of the disabled players was not transparent and many deserving persons were not selected. The judges said the commissioner shall complete the probe and she was free to take action under Sec. 80 of the Rights of the Persons with Disabilities Act against the area director. The bench also appointed former DGP W I Devaram, president of Tamil Nadu Athletic Association, to supervise the enquiry proceedings and submit his report. He may also submit a report about the general working of Devasagayam to the court on the next date of hearing - August 20.

The bench also directed Devasagayam to file a copy of the registration details and the constitution and bye-laws of the Trust, in which he was working as area director for several years. He should also state the sources of income to the Trust, the manner of spending, with a brief note on the selection process of players for the past few years and whether the process is open to all differently-abled persons or not.

Earlier, the bench was told that that the three disabled, named by it, were allowed to participate in the events, which is going on.