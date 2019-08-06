Seven rescued boys to reunite with families

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven children rescued from various places and brought to the Government Children Home for Boys in Royapuram are all set to be reunited with their families in their native villages in West Bengal after the intervention of the District Legal Aid services (DLSA).

Ever since the DLSA took an initiative called the one-stop crisis team, the officials from the legal services authority have been interacting with the stakeholders regarding the trafficking of women and their rescue, steps to be carried out in ensuring their safe return, visa and other procedures. The DLSA recently sent five girls rescued from trafficking to Bangladesh.

A petition from the supervisor of the Government Children Home for Boys in Royapuram about the seven boys lodged in the home was brought to the DLSA a week ago. The children were rescued from railway stations, roads and also from hawkers by the police and Childline officials from various places.

I Jayanthi, secretary of the DLSA, said the children were all provided with counselling and their statements recorded. The children wanted to return to their native villages, she added. Jayanthi with the help of senior police officials traced the address of each of the boys in their respective villages before sending them to West Bengal. The children will be boarding the Howrah Express to Kolkata on Tuesday (today) and will be accompanied by a team comprising Childline officials.