TN building projects hit due to non-delegation of powers to local bodies

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 10,000 projects are awaiting construction approvals for the last six months due to non-delegation of powers to local administration under the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019.

The rules, which were passed earlier with much fanfare by the State, are hampering construction work resulting in great loss to the exchequer, small construction traders and loss of jobs for construction sector workers, according to Chairman of Builders’ Association Of India S Rama Prabhu.

Prabhu told Express that though the Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 are effective from February 4, the non-delegation of powers to local administration was delaying the additional floor space index (FSI-2.0) for the small builders who want to construct buildings as per the approved plans.

He said that the pending files in the CMDA, which is processing online applications with a building of height below 12 metres across Chennai Metropolitan Area limit, have been minimal as large projects get cleared easily but small builders are facing difficulty in getting approval from the local bodies.

Builders Association of India has approached Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam to sort out the issue. Currently, the local bodies are following old rules wherein approval is given to buildings not above the height of nine metres.

“This will not help realise the floor space index of 2. Under the new norms local bodies will have the power to give nod for a building with a height of 12 metres,” says Rama Prabhu.Also, The local bodies lack qualified manpower. As per the new norms completion certificate is a must for a building having minimum of three dwelling units. Similarly, a building with eight dwelling units will have to register with Real Estate Regulatory Authority and this requires qualified manpower. “There is no single person in panchayats who is qualified and as such this has affected giving approvals,” a former planner said.

Even the Corporation has engineers but no planners while municipalities have ITI and diploma holders available, says the former planner.It is learnt that with lack of qualified manpower, there had been massive violations in the panchayat and local bodies and as a result the government has stipulated the qualification norms but they have not filled the post.