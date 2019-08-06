TN Opposition parties oppose scrapping of Article 370

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Barring the ruling AIADMK, all major parties in the State including the DMK on Monday condemned the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 providing special status to Jammu and Kashmir.



Terming the move as a ‘murder of democracy, DMK president MK Stalin, speaking to reporters at the party headquarters here, demanded that the measures taken in this regard be held back till a democratically elected government assumed office in the border State.

The Centre has gone ahead with its proposal without getting the concurrence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding that the bifurcation bid was an ‘anti-democratic’ step. He also hit out at the AIADMK for supporting the Centre’s move in Parliament. “The AIADMK’s name should be changed as BJP,” he said.

Later, in a statement, Stalin accused the BJP-led Centre of being only concerned about implementing its ideological agenda.

“Similarly, K Balakrishnan, CPM’s state secretary, termed the move as unconstitutional and against the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Condemning the development, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri said the people would not forgive the AIADMK which supported the move.