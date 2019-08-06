Two labourers die while cleaning septic tank in Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Two labourers died of asphyxiation inside a septic tank while involved in the construction of a house at Periya Kankannakuppam near Cuddalore on Monday. The house owner, Jagadeeshwaran, had employed workers from Villupuram to constrict the house for at Periya Kankannakuppam. On Monday, four labourers including the victims — Rajakumar (40) and Manickam (49) — were at the site.

The incident happened when Manickam entered the septic tank through a small manhole to remove a wooden plank as part of the construction works. As he did not come out for a while, Rajakumar entered the tank through the hole. But, soon he fell unconscious, said police.

The other workers who peeped into the tank, after a while, found both Rajakumar and Manickam lying unconscious, and they informed the fire and rescue service. The rescue team, however, found that the men had died inside the tank. After the bodies were brought out, the Reddichavady police sent them to Cuddalore Government General Hospital for autopsies.

“The manhole was too narrow for proper airflow. So, we presume both Rajakumar and Manickam had died due to asphyxiation,” a police officer said.