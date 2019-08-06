Vellore LS polls: Centenarian shows her democratic spirit at 102

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Without worrying about age-related problems, a centenarian woman walked into a polling booth in Ambur which falls under Vellore Lok Sabha constituency to exercise her franchise on Monday.



The 102-year-old woman, Aminabi, was helped by her relatives to walk into the booth at Majharul Uloom Higher Secondary School to cast her vote. Voters standing in the queue at the polling station were surprised to see the elderly woman stepping in for discharging her democratic responsibility of casting vote.