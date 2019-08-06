Youth should be responsible citizens: Kailash Satyarthi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Monday urged youngsters to become responsible citizens and question the policy-makers of the country and make them invest more on education, safety, well-being and health of children.

Satyarthi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for his commendable work in rescue and rehabilitation of child labourers, was in the city on Monday to deliver a special lecture at SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

He said youth should stand up for the rights of the unprivileged children, especially child labourers.