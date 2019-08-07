Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna University V-C writes to higher education dept on IoE issue

The IoE tag will immensely benefit educational institutions.

Published: 07th August 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University in Chennai (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, MK Surappa on Tuesday wrote a letter to the state government seeking its support to help the varsity in getting the Institution of Eminence (IoE) tag.

The move comes after University Grants Commission(UGC) announced that Anna University can be considered for the IoE tag only after the state governments issue an official communication allocating their share of the funds (which is up to 50 per cent). The UGC has recently recommended 20 institutions for grant of the IoE status.

“I have written to the higher education department seeking all kinds of support for the IoE tag. The department will have to issue letter of intent with clarity on quantum of funds to be allocated to the
university following which only we will be able to get the IoE tag,” said Surappa.

‘The official communication from the state higher education department is necessary for us in order to get the status. Hence, the state government should take up the issue on a priority basis,” said a senior administrative official of Anna Univeristy.

The IoE tag will immensely benefit educational institutions. According to reports, the IoEs are proposed to have greater autonomy compared to other higher education institutions. The objective behind
the tag was to give the selected IoEs wide-ranging autonomy by the government in administrative and financial matters so that they can emerge as world-class universities over a reasonable period of time.

Speaking to Express on the issue, the higher education secretary, Mangat Ram Sharma said the state government will take all measures to help Anna University get the IoE tag.

“We are yet to receive any official communication from the UGC or HRD ministry regarding Anna University issue on IoE. But whatever is required will be done to ensure that Anna University gets the IoE
tag," said Sharma

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna University UGC Institution of Eminence
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp