Chennai power shutdown: Full list of areas to have electricity cut on Aug 8

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm in these following areas.

According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 4 pm if work is completed.



CENTRAL VELACHERY: Part of Velachery main road, Part of 100 feet Taramani link Road, LIC Colony, Tansi Nagar, Dhandeeswaran Nagar.



ADYAR: M.G Road, Sasthiri Nagar, 9 th & 10 th Cross st Sasthiri Nagar, Gangai Amman Koil Street, Sella Perumal Street, Raju Street, Nethaji Street, Lal Bagathur Street, Gandhi Naagaar 1st Cross Street, 1st , 2 nd , 3rd and 4th main road of Gandhinagar, Mallipoo Nagar. Kamaraj Avenue 1st & 2nd street, Justice Ramasamy Street, K.B Nagar 4 th, 7th and 8th main road, some part of Venkatrathinam Nagar and Canal Bank Road.



BESANT NAGAR: TMM st, Mahalakshmi Avenue, Kamarajar salai.



KOVILAMBAKKAM AREA: Periya Kovilampakkam, 200 ft Radial road, Vinayagapuram, Kamakodi nagar, Velachery main road, MA.Po.Ce nagar, A.G.S colony, Sendicate colony.



K.K.NAGAR: KK nagar, Ashok nagar, MGR nagar, Ekkattuthangal, Kalaimagal nagar, Balaji nagar, Visalakshi nagar, Part of West Mambalam, Brindavan nagar, Nakkeran st, Part of Guindy, Jhafferkhan

pet, West KK nagar, Part of Nesapakkam, part of Vadapalani.



AVADI: Sri Devi Vaishnavi nagar, Devi nagar, Cholan nagar, Cholambedu main road, Sri nagar colony, Thamarai nagar, Ganapathy nagar, Srinivasan nagar, J.B nagar.



REDHILLS: Redhills GNT road (partly), T.H Road, Aalamaram, M.A Nagar, R.G.N Colony, Kamaraj nagar, Sothupakkam (partly), Darga’s road, Pudhunagar, Balaji nagar, Shanthi colony, Bypass road (partly), Theerthakarayanpattu (partly), Vishnu nagar, C.R.B nagar, Grandlyne, Vadakarai, M.H.Road, Krishna nagar, Alinjivakkam, Kottur, Selva vinayagar nagar, Vilangadupakkam, Theeyampakkam, Kosappur.