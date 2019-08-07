Home States Tamil Nadu

In Chennai, Mamata says state-related decisions should be taken after consulting states

Mamata's statement came a day after the Centre's move to do away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganizing it into two Union Territories (UTs).

Published: 07th August 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 12:42 AM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief M K Stalin at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi's first death anniversary held at Royapettah YMCA in Chennai on 7 August 2019. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said decisions pertaining to states should only be taken only after consultation with the people of the state and not unilaterally.

The Lok-Sabha on Tuesday abrogated Article 370 and passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill with thumping majority. While Presidential nod was given to it on Wednesday, making it enter into Constitution.

(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

"We are really concerned. Sometimes, a political party can take a decision, but if they take a decision for Tamil Nadu, they have to take people of Tamil Nadu in confidence. If they take a decision for West Bengal, they have to take people of West Bengal in confidence," Mamata said while addressing a public meeting at the YMCA grounds here on the occasion of the first death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

She also expressed dismay over the absence of National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah, who was allegedly under house arrest at his residence in Srinagar.

"Today I thought that Farooq Abdullah should have attended this meeting, but he is not able to come. I saw a video yesterday, he was crying that he cannot even go to his daughter's house," she said.

M Karunanidhi's statue. (Photo P Jawahar, EPS) 

Earlier in the day, Banerjee unveiled a statue of Karunanidhi in Kodambakkam.

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last on this day last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness.

