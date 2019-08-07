Man detained for threatening staff of Saravana Selvarathnam Store with sickle

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The police on Tuesday detained a 45-year-old man under Goonda Act for threatening the employees of Saravana Selvarathnam Store with a sickle. The act of threatening the store employees was caught on camera.

According to the police, the suspect S Murugan alias Muruganantham (45) of Sankar Nagar had trespassed into the store in Melapalayam along with his associates, damaged the glasses, and threatened the public and employees. “Thereby acting in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order, he was detained under the Goondas Act at the central prison in Palayamkottai,” said the police officials. Tirunelveli Police Commissioner N Baskaran ordered the detention of the accused who had been arrested based on the recommendations of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) S Saravanan and Assistant Commissioner of Police Kodilingam.

While the suspect was in police custody, a photo of him with his arm broken was circulating in the social media. The police claimed that the accused had broken his arm as he had slipped in the bathroom.