MTC technician slips to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old MTC technician slipped to death while pasting stickers on a bus at the Poonamallee depot in the wee hours on Tuesday.

It is learnt that Venkatesan of Thakkolam in Vellore district was standing on the footpeg in front of the bus and tried to stick a Deluxe tag on the glass panel around 3 am when he slipped and fell down on the ground.

Though he fell from a height of just 2.5 ft, since he fell with his head first, he sustained injuries and became unconscious. He was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, but died without responding to treatment. The Poonamallee police, who have registered a case, said age factor was the major reason for his death.