Purchase handloom items: CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has appealed to the people of the State to purchase handloom products to encourage the handloom weavers, who are preserving one of the traditional crafts of the country, on the occasion of National Handloom Day which falls on Wednesday.

In a release, the CM stated, “To honour the weavers of the country, the National Handloom Day has been celebrated on August 7 since 2015. Handloom is a trade which offers a lot of job opportunities, next to farming. A total of 2.51 lakh handlooms are functioning in the State under 1,137 handloom weavers cooperative societies.”

He added, “To encourage handloom weaving in the State, the government has implemented various welfare schemes like offering four sets of uniforms to government and government-aided school students, offering 30% discount for handloom products - from the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, ie, September 15 - to January 31 every year, among others.” He further appealed,

“The people of Tamil Nadu should purchase and use the silk and handloom products of the Tamil Nadu handloom weavers.” He extended his wishes to the handloom weavers on the occasion of the National Handloom Day and urged them to make use of the welfare measures which are being implemented.