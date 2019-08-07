Severe action against cops getting 'mamool'

CHENNAI: The Director-General of Police JK Tripathy has warned of criminal action and disciplinary proceedings against any police personnel found receiving ‘mamool’in the state.
In a circular to all the police stations and officers, the DGP referred to the order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court dated 13 June where it observed that the menace of ‘mamool’ collection by police officials in various places across the State is the greatest concern of the public at large, read the circular.
“The Police Officers are receiving freebies from restaurants, shops etc., and thereby behaving unbecoming of a public servant and committing not only misconduct under the Discipline and Appeal Rule but also committing offences warranting prosecution,” said the DGP in the circular
Defining the word ‘Mamool’, the circular said it is an unofficial collection of money or freebie from vendors or shopkeepers or restaurants etc by any person including the officials without any legal rights. It is punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 / Indian Penal Code, since mamool is demand and acceptance of bribe.
Mamool collection shall be treated as a serious offence and hence punishment would be imposed for proven charges under the Disciplinary and Appeal Rules must be in commensuration with the gravity of the charges.
