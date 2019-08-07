Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM drops IT Minister M Manikandan from state cabinet

Since becoming chief minister in February, 2017, this is the first time Palaniswami has dropped a Minister.

Published: 07th August 2019 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Manikandan_M

M Manikandan. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday dropped Information Technology Minister Dr M. Manikandan from the state cabinet.

The action came in the wake of Manikandan's public criticism of his cabinet colleague Udumalai Radhakrishnan, who is also the head of the state-run Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has accepted the chief minister's recommendation to drop Manikandan from the Council of Ministers, a Raj Bhavan release here said.

Based on the recommendation of the Chief Minister, the portfolio of Information Technology has been re-allocated to R B Udhayakumar, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, it said.

Udhayakumar shall be re-designated as Minister for Revenue & Disaster Management and Information Technology, it added.

Since becoming chief minister in February, 2017, this is the first time Palaniswami has dropped a Minister.

Earlier, Palaniswami has reshuffled the ministry in August 2017, inducting O Panneerselvam as deputy chief minister and the latter's loyalist K Pandiarajan following merger of the AIADMK factions led by him and Panneerselvam.

With the dropping of Manikandan, the strength of the Palaniswami ministry has come down to 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Manikandan Tamil Nadu CM IT minister
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp