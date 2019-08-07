TN minister urges residents to harvest rainwater in short video

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister SP Velumani, on Tuesday, released a short video urging residents of the State to harvest rainwater.

In the 57-second- video where the Municipal Administration Minister is seen wearing a green T-Shirt with a jar of drinking water before him, he said that if rainwater was harvested properly in a 200-square-foot-house, a family would be able to save enough water for a year.

“Not even a drop of rain that falls henceforth should go waste. We should take this as a challenge and implement it,” he said in the video. He also urged public figures, philanthropists and NGOs to take up the cause and create awareness for rainwater harvesting.

“We will save rainwater- for ourselves, for the country and for tomorrow,” he signs off.

People can take part in the challenge by taking a pledge to save rainwater and post videos/photos using #RainWaterChallenge and #TNWaterWise, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The video was tweeted from Velumani’s Twitter handle at around 7 am on Tuesday and was later tweeted by the AIADMK’s official handle. It has since gathered around 50,000 views and has received mixed reviews.

“We will save rainwater in our houses. But where have you saved rainwater in the State? How much have you saved? How many lakes have been made and how many have been desilted? Please give details of how much rain has been saved in the State this year,” tweeted a user.

A few others applauded the move.