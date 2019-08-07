‘Woman abducted my 13-year-old daughter for same-sex relationship’ 

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: A woman and her accomplice have been arrested in connection with the abduction of a 13-year-old girl.

A mother of three daughters and a son had alleged that one of her daughters had been abducted by J Kalaiamuthu, a 22-year-old married woman from Kottucherry, whom the family had given refuge two months ago. The mother alleged that her daughter was abducted by the woman for having same-sex relationship.

According to police, the 13-year-old’s eldest sister and Kalaiamuthu were classmates in school. Two days ago, Kalaiamuthu allegedly abducted the girl, with the help of M Suresh (22), from Kottucherry. Their cellphone numbers were tracked by police to Chennai. Kalaiamuthu and Suresh were arrested and the girl rescued on Monday. Kalaiamuthu was booked under the POCSO Act.