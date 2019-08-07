Woman, lover arrested for killing baby 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A woman and her paramour were arrested for allegedly killing a 15-month-old boy.

Accused were identified as S Swamynathan (45) of Kazhugumalai and R Vadakasi alias Vasanthi (35) of Pazhankottai.

The child Dhanish Prabhakar was born to P Raju, an employee of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, and Vadakasi last year.

Sources said that Vadakasi developed an affair with Swaminathan (45), a milk supplier, when she was residing in Kazhugumalai. The affair is said to have continued even after Raju shifted to Pazhankottai village.

According to FIR, Vadakasi went to Swaminathan’s house late on Sunday night. Both Swaminathan and Vadakasi had allegedly kicked and beat the child. When the child fainted, Vadakasi admitted him to Sankarankovil Government Hospital stating he had a fall from the bed. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.