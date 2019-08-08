Home States Tamil Nadu

Country is self-sufficient due to MS Swaminathan’s efforts: EPS

Responding to a request, the CM said the government would consider extending the land lease given to MSSRF.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami presenting copy of ‘30 years of MSSRF’ to its founder MS Swaminathan on 30th anniversary of foundation in Chennai on Wednesday | P Jawahar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday lauded the contribution of the ‘Father of the Green Revolution’ Prof MS Swaminathan and his research foundation, for the welfare of society.
Inaugurating the three-day multi-stakeholder international consultation titled ‘Achieving Sustainable Development Goals and Strengthening Science for Climate Resilience’, being organised at the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), on the occasion of MSSRF celebrating its 30th anniversary, Palaniswami said due to Prof Swaminathan’s efforts, the situation where India had to import food material, had changed completely and the country had become self-sufficient.

Responding to a request, the CM said the government would consider extending the land lease given to MSSRF. “The application requesting for extension of land lease has been received and will be processed immediately.”

On the occasion, he emphasised on water conservation and said the state government has implemented water management schemes like Kudimaramathu, where lakes are desilted to save water during monsoons. He said not even one single drop of water was wasted due to the implementation of these schemes.

