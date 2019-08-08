EPS, OPS condole demise of Sushma Swaraj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday condoled the demise of former union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. Recalling her services to the nation, the chief minister said, “When she was serving as the external affairs minister, she came to the rescue of many Indian youth who faced trouble in foreign countries. Besides, she responded to the queries of people quickly on social media. She had a harmonious relationship with leaders of all parties.” Palaniswami added, “Sushma Swaraj was a role model for women in the country and her demise is an irreparable loss to the nation.” Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, in his message, recalled that The Wall Street Journal had hailed her as a ‘most loved politician of India’.