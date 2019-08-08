Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS, OPS condole demise of Sushma Swaraj

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday condoled the demise of former union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Published: 08th August 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday condoled the demise of former union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. Recalling her services to the nation, the chief minister said, “When she was serving as the external affairs minister, she came to the rescue of many Indian youth who faced trouble in foreign countries. Besides, she responded to the queries of people quickly on social media. She had a harmonious relationship with leaders of all parties.” Palaniswami added, “Sushma Swaraj was a role model for women in the country and her demise is an irreparable loss to the nation.”  Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, in his message, recalled that The Wall Street Journal had hailed her as a ‘most loved politician of India’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushma Swaraj Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp