Form colleges appellate tribunals within 12 weeks: Madras High Court

The court said that the body has not been formed even 43 years after enactment of the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Act, 1976.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the State government to constitute tribunals for deciding on statutory appeals filed by private colleges or staff under the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Act, 1976 within 12 weeks.

Justice SM Subramaniam, who passed the order, noted that according to Section 21 of the Act, if a teacher or educational agency is aggrieved by any order passed by an appellate authority in cases relating to dismissal, removal or reduction in rank or the termination (in private colleges), such a teacher or educational agency can go for an appeal against appellate authority’s order before the ‘Private Colleges Appellate Tribunal’, formed under section 38 of the Act.

“The power of judicial review under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, though being extraordinary, cannot be equated with the adjudicative process which can be done through such Tribunals,” observed the judge.

He further noted that even though no additional expenditure would be needed to constitute the tribunal, the government had failed to do the same even 43 years after the enactment of the Act. The judge also directed the Higher Education Secretary to issue notification for constituting the tribunals within 12 weeks.

The judge gave the direction while disposing of a petition filed by a private college in Thanjavur. The college management had dismissed two professors on charges of involving in unlawful activities in 2011, but their order of dismissal was rejected by the appellate authority.

Due to the absence of appellate tribunal, the management had filed a statutory second appeal before the Principal District Judge of Thanjavur but the same was returned by the judge as the government has not issued any notification declaring them as presiding officer of the tribunal.

Arrested for illegal entry, Lankans seek repatriation

MADURAI: Two Sri Lankan nationals, who had been arrested for entering India illegally, have filed a habeas corpus petition seeking direction to the Indian government to release them from Puzhal prison and hand them over to Sri Lankan government. The petitioners Sanga Sirantha and Mohammed Saffras submitted that they were arrested on February 28, 2019 on charges of entering into India illegally and making bogus Aadhaar card and other ID proofs with the help of two other persons.

However, they denied the allegations and blamed that the police had kept them under illegal custody. The duo claimed that the police had not yet informed about their arrest to the Deputy High Commission of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, despite the High Commission’s request to Indian government to deport them.

A bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and B Pugalendhi directed the Judicial Magistrate II of Ramanathapuram to respond on the status of the lower court proceedings before next hearing on August 13.

