Girl assaulted for refusing marriage proposal, 2 held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The rural police arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting a 20-year-old girl after she refused to marry one of them. The incident took place at Peedampalli. The suspects were identified as Alibaba (32) and his friend Suresh (24), residents of Gandhi Nagar at Uppilipalayam. According to the police, the duo reportedly went to the house of the girl, whose husband recently died due to asphyxiation, and asked her to marry Alibaba. When she refused, the duo allegedly threatened her with dire consequences and assaulted her. The girl is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Sulur Police arrested the duo on Tuesday and remanded them to the Coimbatore prison.