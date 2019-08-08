‘Good results for our efforts on Mekedatu row’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s pressure on the Centre to derail Karnataka’s controversial Mekedatu dam project across Cauvery seems to have yielded results. An expert appraisal committee for River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects of Union Environment Ministry has refused to recommend Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Mekedatu project and opined that an amicable solution be arrived at, between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka before reconsidering the project.

Asked about the EAC’s refusal to set terms of reference for conducting environment study on construction of a dam at Mekedatu across Cauvery by Karnataka government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “Already, I have conveyed my view regarding the Mekedatu project. The Supreme Court has given a verdict that no dam should be constructed for the next 15 years. On the basis, we have submitted our views to the Centre. Now, we have got a good response. Only through the Cauvery Water Management Authority, any step can be taken and since the SC verdict can’t be ignored on this issue, there is no need for any apprehension.”