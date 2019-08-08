Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Good results for our efforts on Mekedatu row’

The Tamil Nadu government’s pressure on the Centre to derail Karnataka’s controversial Mekedatu dam project across Cauvery seems to have yielded results.

Published: 08th August 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s pressure on the Centre to derail Karnataka’s controversial Mekedatu dam project across Cauvery seems to have yielded results. An expert appraisal committee for River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects of Union Environment Ministry has refused to recommend Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Mekedatu project and opined that an amicable solution be arrived at, between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka before reconsidering the project.

Asked about the EAC’s refusal to set terms of reference for conducting environment study on construction of a dam at Mekedatu across Cauvery by Karnataka government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “Already, I have conveyed my view regarding the Mekedatu project. The Supreme Court has given a verdict that no dam should be constructed for the next 15 years. On the basis, we have submitted our views to the Centre. Now, we have got a good response. Only through the Cauvery Water Management Authority, any step can be taken and since the SC verdict can’t be ignored on this issue, there is no need for any apprehension.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp