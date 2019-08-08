Home States Tamil Nadu

It is DMK that's spineless, retorts Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

He said if there is a party that bends before self-interest and power, then it is the DMK.

Published: 08th August 2019 01:13 AM

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said it is the DMK that is spineless and not his party the AIADMK.

Queried by reporters about DMK Lok Sabha member T.R. Baalu's comment that AIADMK is spineless, Palaniswami said: "It is only DMK that is spineless. What good have they done to Tamil Nadu by being in power at the Centre for 16 years? Did they solve the Cauvery river water sharing issue (with Karnataka) or the Mullaperiyar Dam row (with Kerala) or the Palar river issue (with Andhra Pradesh)?"

He said if there is a party that bends before self-interest and power, then it is the DMK.

"As regards AIADMK, if there is a problem for the people of Tamil Nadu, then we will raise our voice and be brave," Palaniswami added.

On the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), Palaniswami said even in 1984 when she was a Rajya Sabha member, former Chief Minister and party General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa had raised the issue of two Constitutions - one for India and another for J&K.

"She was of the view that there should be equality across the country and we supported the realiation of that view", Palaniswami added.

On the question of reclaiming Katchatheevu, an islet transferred to Sri Lanka, Palaniswami said the Members of Parliament belonging to his party have spoken on the issue there.

 

