MK Stalin, Kanimozhi pay homage to father Karunanidhi

Many school buses, MTC buses, and private transport, got caught in the snarl which caused inconvenience for commuters, especially school children and office-goers.

MK Stalin paying tributes to his father and DMK supremo M Karunanidhi on his death anniversary at the memorial for him, on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the first death anniversary of DMK supremo ‘Kalaignar’ Karunanidhi,  party president MK Stalin and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi paid homage to their father at his memorial on Marina Beach and planted a sapling, here on Wednesday morning.

Family members along with party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, MPs Tamilachi Thangapandian, T R Baalu, ‘Tiruchi’ Siva, and party treasurer Durai Murugan were among the prominent leaders, who took part in a two-kilometre rally from Anna Salai to the Karunanidhi memorial on Marina Beach Road.

(From R) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, DMK
chief MK Stalin and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the late DMK leader Karunanidhi’s statue unveiling ceremony in Chennai on Wednesday | Express

Traffic snarl

More than one lakh cadre thronged the roads leading to the memorial from all junctions, which led to the traffic coming to a complete standstill for nearly an hour.

Many school buses, MTC buses, and private transport, got caught in the snarl which caused inconvenience for commuters, especially school children and office-goers.

Traffic was blocked at the Madras University junction, Wallajah Road junction on Anna Salai, Pycrofft’s road entrance and all other streets leading out of Wallajah road. However, there were no traffic diversions planned, so all the vehicles had to wait.

Many parents on two-wheelers carrying their children, seemed helpless. ‘’At least 10 schools are in this locality and children will be made to stand out of the school during prayer if they are late,’’ said one of the parents.

Police excess
As crowd grew in large numbers near memorial when the DMK leaders arrived, police and CRPF had to use muscle power to stop people from entering memorial. Even reporters and cameramen were pushed down to make way for MPs, MLAs

Police excess
As crowd grew in large numbers near memorial when the DMK leaders arrived, police and CRPF had to use muscle power to stop people from entering memorial. Even reporters and cameramen were pushed down to make way for MPs, MLAs

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp