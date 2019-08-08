Seven-car pileup claims six lives, injures 33 on highway

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Six persons died and 33 injured in a seven-car collision near Narthamalai on the Tiruchy-Pudukkottai highway on Wednesday evening. In the horrific accident, three cars coming in the opposite direction to a Toyota Innova and three coming from behind collided in a chain reaction after the Innova had a tyre burst. The Innova is owned by Rangaraj, who survived the accident. Rangaraj along with his friend Chidambaram and the driver were travelling towards Pudukkottai after completing some work in Tiruchy. As the tyre bust, the Innova veered out of control as it approached Narthamalai. This led to a series of collisions involving the cars coming in the opposite direction and those behind the Innova. The injured were taken to Pudukkottai Government Medical College for treatment.