Triple murder suspect sent to CB-CID custody

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The Judicial Magistrate Court (I) here on Wednesday sent the suspect in the murder of Tirunelveli former mayor Uma Maheswari, her husband Murugasankaran and housemaid Mariammal to five-day CB-CID custody.

The trio was murdered at Maheswari’s house in Melapalayam here on July 23 last. Though the city police remained clueless about the murderers for a few days, they arrested one Karthikeyan, son of DMK women wing functionary Seeniammal, in connection with the case. However, on the very next day, the case was transferred to CB-CID.

The suspect allegedly killed Uma Maheswari and her husband as the duo were “spoiling the political ambition of Seeniammal”. According to police, the suspect murdered the housemaid too as the latter saw the killing of her employers.