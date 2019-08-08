Two dead as parcel building at Coimbatore railway station collapses due to heavy rain

Home States Tamil Nadu

The incident took place when the victims were sleeping inside the building which was in a dilapidated condition. The collapse took place due to heavy rains. 

Rescue personnel at the Coimbatore railway station where the parcel booking office came crashing down due to heavy rain

Rescue personnel at the Coimbatore railway station where the parcel booking office came crashing down due to heavy rain (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two persons died and one suffered injuries when a railway parcel service building at Coimbatore railway station collapsed in the early hours of Thursday due to incessant rains.

The deceased have been identified as Ibrahim (50) of Nanjappa Colony in Mettupalayam, and Pavalamani (50) of Karamadai. The injured person has been identified as 20-year-old Rajkumar, a Bihar native. He is admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. 

The incident took place when the victims were sleeping inside the building which was in a dilapidated condition. The collapse took place due to heavy rains. 

The parcel booking office at Coimbatore station (Photo | EPS)

The bodies were recovered after almost an hour. 

Five fire tenders and 30 personnel were deployed in the rescue operation. A railway police team led by DSP Vetrivendhan is investigating the incident. 

The parcel booking office has been taken on contract by one Somasundaram. An inquiry has been initiated against him, sources said.

