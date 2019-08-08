Two more special locals to Kanchi till August 18

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Wednesday introduced two additional suburban special services between Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, to facilitate devotees travelling to Kancheepuram for Adhi Aththigiri Varadhar darshan.

According to a statement, two special local trains will be operated from August 7 to 18. A local train will leave Chengalpattu at 4.45 pm and reach Kancheepuram at 5.30 pm. Similarly, a local special will leave Kancheepuram at 10 pm and reach Chengalpattu at 11.05 pm. The trains will stop at all the stations en-route, said the statement.

Apart from these two trains, six local specials are being operated to Kancheepuram from Beach and Tambaram, for the past three weeks.

Swanky coaches in Jalpaiguri weekly express

Chennai: Southern railway has upgraded the Chennai - Jalpaiguri weekly express with Utkrisht coaches. The coaches have swanky interiors with amenities including LED lights, Braille signage and maintenance lock for toilets. This is the sixteenth Utkrisht rake of Southern Railway and fifth rake of Chennai Division, said the press statement.