Woman, son cheat 8 people of Rs 2 crore, nabbed

Meanwhile, the police arrested Selvakumar’s wife Shanthi and son Gowthan for their alleged role in the case.

Published: 08th August 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 05:37 AM

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Crime Branch Police arrested two persons on Tuesday in connection with a Rs 2 crore cheating case. The arrested were identified as S Shanthi (48), and her son Gowtham (25), residents of Alvernia Nagar in Ramanathapruam.

Abdul Raheem (54), a resident of Cheran Nagar in Kannampalayam, recently made a complaint with the crime branch police that he had been cheated of Rs 42.45 lakh by a private firm on the pretext of helping him get a loan of Rs 30 lakh from a nationalised bank. The complainant alleged that two persons -- Krishnan (56) from Uppilipalayam and Selvakumar (48) from Ramanathapuram -- took his land documents, signed blank cheques as collateral security for availing of the loan. Later, they took the loan from a nationalised bank by using those documents but never gave him the money.

“After an investigation revealed that the duo cheated eight more persons of a total amount of Rs 2 crore by adopting the same modus operandi, Krishnan was arrested. Since Selvakumar was already detained by Tirupur Police in relation to a forgery case, we are taking steps to arrest him,” said police.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Selvakumar’s wife Shanthi and son Gowthan for their alleged role in the case. The suspects were produced before the city court and remanded to the Coimbatore prison.

