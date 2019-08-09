Home States Tamil Nadu

525 electric buses sanctioned for eight cities in Tamil Nadu

This will help prevent emission of 2.6 million tonnes of CO2, the release said.

Published: 09th August 2019 06:28 AM

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Giving a huge fillip to clean mobility in public transportation, the Department of Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, has sanctioned 5,595 electric buses for 64 cities in the country. Of these, 525 are for eight cities in Tamil Nadu.

The vehicles are to be procured under Phase-II of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Scheme (FAME India Scheme), a release said. The department had invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for submission of proposal for deployment of electric buses on operational cost basis.

“In response thereof, 86 proposals from 26 States and Union Territories for the deployment of 14,988 e-Buses were received. After evaluation of these proposals as per EoI, on the advice of Project Implementation and Sanctioning Committee (PISC), the government sanctioned 5,095 electric buses to 64 cities for intra-city operation; 400 electric buses for intercity operation and 100 electric buses for last mile connectivity to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC),” the release said.
Maharashtra has been allotted the highest number of electric buses with 725 followed by Uttar  Pradesh with 600 buses.

In Tamil Nadu, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Coimbatore cities have each been granted 100 buses, while Erode, Tirupur, Salem, Vellore will get 50 buses each. Thanjavur city will get 25  buses, the release said.  
The selected city and State Transport Undertakings have been directed to  initiate the procurement process in a time-bound manner for deployment of sanctioned electric buses on operational cost basis. 

These buses will run about 4 billion km and are expected to save cumulatively about 1.2 billion litres of fuel during the contract period. This will help prevent emission of 2.6 million tonnes of CO2, the release said.

