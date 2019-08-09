BIZARRE: Students made to stand in rain for making noise in class

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The authorities of Sri Parasakthi Vidyalaya- CBSE in Courtallam, run by the HR&CE Department, were condemned by parents for punishing the students by making them stand under the rain on Thursday.

“Students of Class X came to school for a special class and behaved unruly in the classroom after power cut. Irked by the students’ act, the principal made around 15 students stand in the rain outside the school gate. They were called inside only after the passersby intervened,” said the sources.

One of the parents said that it was unacceptable for the school authorities to give such a “cruel punishment”.

Chief Educational Officer (in-charge) Gana Gowri said she was not informed about this incident.

“I will send notice to all schools, advising them how a teacher-student relationship should be,” she said.