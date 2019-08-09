Counting for Vellore Lok Sabha seat on Friday

By Express News Service

VELLORE: All eyes will be on Vellore on Friday as the votes polled in the August 5 election are counted amid tight security.

As many as 10,24,352 votes were polled (71.51 per cent turnout) in the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which has a total voter strength of 14,32, 555. Electronic voting machines have been placed at the strong rooms at the counting centre located in Ranipet Institute of Engineering, Wallajahpet.

Three-Tier security has been provided to the counting centre, with the entire premises brought under CCTV surveillance. The counting will begin at 8 am.