Cuddalore’s 76-year-old record broken by Avalanche

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The downpour battering the western parts of the State broke a 76-year-old record when the Avalanche area in The Nilgiris reported an 820 mm rainfall in 24 hours. This copious reception bettered the 1943 record set in Cuddalore when 520 mm rainfall was recorded on a single day.

The Avalanche region has netted 1,717 mm rainfall in the past five days. As per the statistics given by The Nilgiris district administration, 2,304 mm rainfall was recorded across the region between Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Educational institutions remained shut at many areas and the district administration evacuated people from flood-prone areas.

Landslides occurred in the Avalanche, but no major damage was reported. Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man - K Sennan of Ithala - died in a house collapse on Thursday night. Collector J Innocent Divya said 80 National Disaster Response Force personnel were monitoring the situation.