Dalit youth assault case: Police arrest victim over counter-complaint 

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A week after a Dalit youth was attacked by a group of caste Hindus here for allegedly wearing sunglasses and riding a bike, the Virudhachalam police on Thursday arrested the victim of the attack, based on a complaint filed by dominant caste groups in the village.



The arrest of the youth has raised suspicion in the Dalit community in the village as the police is yet to arrest the prime suspect in the case.

Alagesan was attacked by Gopi, the prime suspect in the case, near M Pattikudikadu village last Friday, when he was returning home with his sister-in-law.

Gopi is said to have abused Alagesan, and ordered him not wear sunglasses. Gopi also asked the complainant to walk with his head held down. Later, according to Alagesan, Gopi returned with five other men and attacked him, his uncle and his mother who came to their rescue.

On Thursday, police said Alagesan was arrested on a counter-case filed by the caste Hindu men. In their complaint, they alleged that Alagesan attacked some of their members in the brawl. Media reports quoting a former Dalit panchayat leader claimed the practice has been existing in this village, wherein Dalits are abused and assaulted “if they dare to dress up stylishly.”