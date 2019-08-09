Expelled leader Manikandan says no plans to meet CM

By Express News Service

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: A day after he was dropped from the cabinet, former IT Minister Manikandan said that he does not know the exact reason for his removal and that he has no plans to meet Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami. He was talking to media persons at his residence before leaving for Chennai.

Meanwhile, AIADMK cadre in Ramanathapuram pointed out the former minister’s dominance in the region as a reason for his removal.

Known for controversies, Manikandan was warned and sacked from the district secretary post in July 2016 by Jayalalithaa. This happened just a month after he was inducted into the cabinet and acquired the fame of being the second youngest minister in the State.

He had also made headlines for challenging his own party MP A Anwhar Raajhaa for an open debate on development.