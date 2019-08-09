Home States Tamil Nadu

Monthly report on development schemes sought

He also announced that the review meeting with district collectors would, hereafter, take place once in four months. 

Published: 09th August 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 06:32 AM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami meeting district collectors for reviewing the progress of developmental and welfare schemes in the State, on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commencing his two-day meeting with the district collectors for reviewing the progress made in the developmental and welfare schemes, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday directed the collectors to make field visits to examine whether the government schemes were being implemented properly and send a monthly report to his office on the status of the schemes. He also announced that the review meeting with district collectors would, hereafter, take place once in four months. 

In his initial remarks at the meeting attended by collectors of 16 districts, government secretaries appointed as monitoring officers and senior officials, the chief minister said water scarcity was prevailing in many parts of the State due to failure of monsoon and to prevent such scarcity in future, he had launched TN Water Resources Conservation and Augmentation Mission on Wednesday. “We have to work for redeeming our water resources to their original status and ensure that water resources are not getting polluted, besides increasing the use of recycled water,” he added. 

The status of the schemes to be reviewed every month include Kudimaramathu, rainwater harvesting, public distribution scheme, nutritious meal scheme, Integrated Child Development Scheme, drinking water distribution, scheme for providing house pattas to landless people, elimination of plastic and agriculture related schemes, etc. 

During the review meeting, the district collectors and senior officials explained the status of each scheme to the chief minister. Collectors of districts from southern and northern parts of the State and senior officials from key departments took part. On Friday the chief minister will discuss with collectors of the remaining 15 districts except Vellore district, where model code is in force for the parliamentary elections. 
Take up RWH in a big way: CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday appealed to the people of the State to take up Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) in a big way, to make the State a resourceful one.  “I appeal to the people to implement RWH wholeheartedly, to make Tamil Nadu, a resourceful State. Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was the first to make RWH a people’s movement with a view to ensure the availability of copious water,” the chief minister said in a short video.

