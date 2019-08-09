‘Probe procurement of set-top boxes for TACTV’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party DMK has urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to initiate an elaborate investigation by the DVAC into the procurement of set-top box for Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV). In a release, MK Stalin, DMK president, said the CM tried to hide the scam by dropping IT Minister Manikandan from the Cabinet. But Manikandan said at a press meet that he was not consulted for reducing the cable tariff and the newly appointed TACTV Corporation chairman Udumalaipettai Radhakrishnan had been running a cable TV which has two lakh connections.

he observed. Pointing out that Manikandan had also said Radhakrishnan had been running an SD set-top box manufacturing unit, Stalin said the charges were grave as an agreement had been recently signed for procuring 60 lakh SD set-top boxes and 10 lakh HD set-top boxes for the TACTV. Hence, the CM should remove Radhakrishan from the TACTV at the earliest and order a DVAC probe into procurement of set-top boxes.