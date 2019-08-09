Tamil Nadu issues Aadhaar-like health cards to 28% of its cattle in 2 years

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In last two years Tamil Nadu has issued Aadhaar-like unique cards for 28 percent of its cattle and buffaloes as part of an ambitious project aimed at better health management of the breeds and prevention of sale of unhealthy animals in shandies. Official statistics accessed by Express shows that as many as 18 lakh cows have been covered since the launch of the project in 2017.

The unique number of cattle would now enable the veterinarians to access online every detail of a cow including its age, health history, last vaccination date, number of calves it produced and milk-producing capacity online - which were so far given by its owner verbally. The officials of Tamil Nadu Livestock Development Agency (TNLDA), the implementing agency, said the scientific management of animals through these health cards will pave the way for controlling the spread of animal diseases, enhancing the milk production and thereby improving the livelihood of dairy farmers.

Launched in July 2017, the target under the first phase of the project is to cover 33.5 lakhs cattle and buffaloes of the total 64 lakh combined population in the State. Initially, the project was started only in seven districts of the state and from January 2018 it was extended to all the districts. Currently, only cows are being tagged and the buffaloes will be covered in the later phases.

While performing artificial insemination at veterinary centres every cow is being tagged with a unique identification number. About 18 parameters of animal such as breed, date of birth and vaccination date being obtained from the farmers. In addition, animal owner’s details including land and cattle ownership and source for fodder are also feeded into Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) software developed by National Dairy Development Board. “The 12 digit unique number assigned to each cow now feeded into the INAPH software and accordingly health card being issued,” said a senior official from Animal Husbandry department.

The registration of animal records is expected to end sale of unhealthy cattle in Shandies. So far due to absence of records of animal identification, products obtained from unhealthy animals could not be separated which resulted in spread of diseases amoung animals and farmers.

The TNLDA of Animal Husbandry department has taken up the work under Pashu Sanjeevni (Cattle wellness) scheme funded by Union Government as part of National Mission on Bovine Productivity scheme. The scheme was one of the component of Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) which was launched in December 2014 for development and conservation of indigenous breeds.

Official sources said of the 64 lakh cattle and buffaloes 33.5 lakh animals has been identified for issuance of health cards during the first phase. While Animal husbandry department entrusted with the task of issuing 23.5 lakh cards, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (Aavin) has been given the responsibility to issue 10 lakh cards.

“While Animal husbandry issued 12 lakhs health cards, the Aavin has covered 6 lakh cattle under the health card programme,” added official sources.

The exotic cattle breeds being issued yellow health cards, while indigenous and nondescript cows are given orange cards. The buffaloes are to be given grey card.

The issuance of health card with unique number was the first component of Pashu Sanjeevni (Cattle wellness) scheme. “On completion of this project, emergency help line for cattle and health care service for cattle at farmers door step will be launched,” added the sources.

Fact file:

1. Number of cattle and buffaloes in the State: 64 lakh.

2. About 33.5 lakhs cattle identified for issuance of health cards with unique identification number.

3. Animal husbandry issued 12 lakh health cards, while Aavin gave 6 lakhs health cards for cattle.

4. Yellow cards for exotic cattle breed, orange for indigenous and nondescript cows and grey for buffaloes.



Benefits of the scheme:

1. Due to lack records of animals products obtained from unhealthy animals could not be separated.

2. Touts sell unhealthy cattle in Shandy.

3. Will control the spreading of animal diseases.

4. Enhance milk production and productivity.

5. Improve the earnings of dairy farmers in rural areas.