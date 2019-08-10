Home States Tamil Nadu

11 people, including two infants rescued by IAF in Tamil Nadu's rain-hit Avalanchi

Avalanchi, in the higher ranges of the Nilgiris district, has been pounded by torrential rains, receiving a maximum rainfall of 92 cm two days back.

Published: 10th August 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore_floods

Torrential rains battered hilly Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu. The colony near Athupalam constructed on the banks of the Noyyal River was flooded in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on August 9th 2019. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Indian Air Force on Saturday rescued 11 people including two infants from rain-battered Avalanchi in Nilgiris district and shifted them to Coimbatore for medical help, a Defence spokesperson said.

Avalanchi, in the higher ranges of the Nilgiris district has been pounded by torrential rains, receiving a maximum rainfall of 92 cm two days back, even as the entire district has been experiencing incessant downpour.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu government requests IAF to be on standby for rescue in Nilgiris

On Saturday, a Sarang helicopter of the Indian Air Force conducted two missions, even as the crew had to negotiate inclement weather, the spokesperson said.

As many as "11 people requiring medical help have been shifted to Coimbatore," he said adding of these two were infants.

The Sarang crew also did an aerial survey of the damage and airlifted "large amount of food and relief material to the affected site," he added.

The sorties were undertaken by the Sarang helicopter of Southern Air Command.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Air Force Nilgiris Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami Niligirs rains
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp