Air force aids in rescue ops; CM announces solatium

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defence personnel have been engaged in rescue and relief works in The Nilgiris which has been battered by floods and landslides. The air force station at Sulur has been requested to be ready for rescue operations.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced a solatium of `10 lakh to each of the families of five persons who lost their lives in the heavy rains in the district. He deputed Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar and Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Satyagopal to expedite relief and rescue operations.

In a statement here, Palaniswami said Avalanche in The Nilgiris had received 405 mm, 820 mm and 911 mm of rainfall on August 6, 7 and 8 respectively. This rain caused floods and landslides. He had directed the district administration to ensure relief and rescue operations in full swing.

Following a request from the district administration, additional personnel from state disaster response force, national disaster response force, police, fire and rescue services and teams comprising officials from key departments have been pressed into service. The personnel total 461, including 66 defence personnel,” he said.

Stating that 1,704 people affected by heavy rain and landslides have been accommodated in 28 disaster relief centres, he said food, drinking water and medical facilities, sarees, dhotis, pillows and blankets have been given to them. Besides, 29 earthmovers have been engaged in clearing debris wherever landslides occurred.

While 23 static medical teams and 13 mobile medical teams have been pressed into service, 30 ambulances have been kept ready. He said 36 workers of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and the general public stranded at Kattukuppai were rescued.