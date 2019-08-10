Kerala Floods: Southern Railway to operate special trains to clear stranded passengers

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway on Saturday announced operation of special trains to and from Kerala, which is facing torrential downpour and floods, to clear stranded passengers.

However, services remained affected in the Palakkad and Trivandrum divisions for the second day, with the Southern Railway announcing cancellation of 15 trains in these routes, covering various destinations.



ALSO READ: Kerala floods: Death toll touches 43; 1.24 lakh shifted to relief camps

On Saturday, the Southern Railway announced operation of specials beteween Ernakulam-Chennai, Chennai-Kollam and Bengaluru-Kollam.

Train No 02640 Ernakulam-Chennai Egmore is scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 5 p.

m on Saturday while Train No 02623 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Kollam will depart from here at 8 p.m.

Train No 06526 KSR BengaluruKollam passenger special is scheduled to leave from KSR Bengaluru at 8 p.m on August 10.

"Reservations for the above passenger special trains are open," an official release said.